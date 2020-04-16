Ira Joe “Fish” Johnson
January 25, 1951 –
April 14, 2020
Ira Joe Johnson, 69, of Brazoria passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital of Clear Lake in Webster, Texas. He was born January 25, 1951 in Brazoria, Texas to Guy and Dorothy Mae Johnson.
He was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Mae Johnson, Brazoria; son, Daryl Urps (Elsa), Lake Jackson; sisters, Marjorie Bonner (Robert), Brazoria, Rev. Dr. Reta Evans, Sarah Nhiwatiwa (Shadrack), both of Freeport; brothers, Herman Johnson, Sr., Cedar Lane, Donald W. Johnson and Raye Johnson, both of Brazoria, Guy L. Johnson, Freeport; godsisters, Elizabeth Williams Jones, Bay City and Yolanda Washington, Houston; granddaughter, Kayla Urps; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. He will be laid to rest at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
