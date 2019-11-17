Edith Shimek Kocurek
Edith Shimek Kocurek of Palacios died November 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born May 2, 1929 in Hillje to the late Sigmund and Eunice Dornak Shimek.
She survived by her daughters Freda Schneider and husband Roger of El Maton and Dorene Kocurek of Freeport, daughter-in-law Jan Kocurek, son Glenn Kocurek and wife Lana of Carthage,14 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete Kocurek, sons Gary and Derrill Kocurek, sisters Martha Kutac, Lois Vasicek, Elenora Collins Hunt, and Adeline Krenek.
Visitation will begin 4 pm Monday, November 18, 2019, at Triska Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 6 pm. The Funeral Mass will be 10 am. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interm ent will follow at Holy Cross Memoria l Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Ricky Kocurek, Gaven Schneider, Derin Schneider, Thomas Kocurek, Jerome Kocurek and Victor Eggemeyer. Honorary pallbearers are Carl Sexton, Lloyd Kocurek and Peter Sneden
Memorial donations in memory of Edith Kocurek are the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
