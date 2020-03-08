Bonnie Mae Prescott
September 30, 1925 –
March 1, 2020
Bonnie Mae Prescott, after loving conversations with her family, peacefully went to be with her savior Jesus Christ at 6am on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Dalhart, Texas, September 30, 1925.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Hugh Knox of Avon, Minnesota; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Janey Prescott of Lake Jackson, Texas; her grandchildren, Ahern Knox, Patrick Prescott, and Nikki Prescott; and her great-grandchildren, James, Hadley, Talia, Myla, and Olive.
Bonnie passed at the age of 94; she was a tough woman who had lived a full life. With her parents, she survived the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression in the 1930s. After graduating high school at the age of 16, she married Harold Frank Prescott (husband of 53 years) on June 10th, 1941. Harold was enlisted in the Army Air Force, and soon after their wedding they relocated briefly to Canada in service to our country. On the long train ride alone to Canada, Bonnie taught herself the art of crochet. After that Bonnie became masterful at using thread/yarn in many forms. For over 80 years Bonnie created thousands of projects, large and small, as a labor of love.
She and Harold owned and ran Prescott’s TV and Appliance for more than 30 years which was located on Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson. Bonnie volunteered thousands of hours of her time at Brazosport Regional Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop in Lake Jackson. For several years she served as its manager.
In her free time, she created gifts and baby items which were sold or donated. She was famous for her crocheted baby booties. She inspired the love of needlework in her daughter and granddaughter, Cheryl and Nikki, both of whom have been creating in the same spirit for decades. Bonnie was a bright and clever woman. She was always full of love, neither casting judgement nor having a mean word to say to or about anyone. Her spirit of modesty and humility was evident wherever she went, making her part of the world a more peaceful place.
Bonnie will always be remembered as a gentle and kind mother, honest and fair, and most of all warm. She was very close with all of her family. Known as Mom, Grandma, or GG, we want to thank you for the beautiful memories you created with us, and for the stories you have shared throughout our lives. You are our example of wisdom, patience, and love. We love you. We miss you. We look forward to seeing you again.
