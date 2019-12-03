Bobby Ray Shows
June 14, 1940 –
November 28, 2019
Bobby Ray Shows, 79, of Bay City, passed from this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1940 in Palacios, Texas to Berthel and Minnie (Oliver) Shows.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Regina Shows; son, Toby Shows and wife, Adela; grandchildren, Loribeth Carreon and husband, Montgomery, Jessica Goyer and husband, Jason, Wendy Rattcliffe and husband, Chris, Rachel Westberg, and Abby Shows; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melanie Shows Kallina; brothers, J. W. and Earl Shows; and sister, Marie McClintock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby’s name to a charity of choice.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232.
