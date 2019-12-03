Loyetta Baker Starr
Loyetta Baker Starr, age 101, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019.
Loyetta was born September 9, 1918 at the home of her parents near Grapeland, Texas, the last of thirteen children born to Allen and Emma Baker. Her parents named her Loye Etta but she grew tired of writing the two names, so she dropped an E and combined the names into one – Loyetta. She married Allen Donald Starr of Elkhart, Texas on August 18, 1939. Loyetta and Donald were married over 68 years until his death in 2008.
Loyetta and Donald moved to Clute in 1951 with their two oldest sons, Wayne (age 11) and Ralph (age 8) where Donald went to work for Ethyl-Dow. They joined Temple Baptist Church in Clute and became active members. In 1955 they started their second family by having Gwen and then 363 days later Glen was born. After Gwen and Glen started school, Loyetta went to work in the school cafeteria and retired from BISD.
Loyetta loved to cook, play “42” and cards, travel, crochet and was an avid reader. After macular degeneration took her eyesight she began listening to books on tape. She loved telling stories of her early years and talking about her parents and siblings but her greatest joy was being “Mammaw” to her family.
Loyetta is survived by her daughter, Gwen Starr Davis (Richard), and son, Glen Reagan Starr (Patti). Grandchildren,Mark Starr (Margaret), David Starr, Phillip Starr (Christine), Gene (Tamara) Presley, Keith Presley, Daffney McGlohon (James), Cory Jeffers (Amity), Allison Strother (Doug),Kathryn Starr,15 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Loyetta was preceded in death by her husband,parents, nine brothers and three sisters; her two oldest sons Wayne Starr and Ralph Starr; grandchildren Stephanie Starr and Natalie Starr.
Special thanks to the nurses and aides from IPH and her caregivers these last few months for their love and care.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute. Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:00 prior to Tuesday’s service. Burial will be at 2:00 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Starr Family Cemetery in Elkhart, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Temple Baptist Church in Clute or a charity of your choice.
