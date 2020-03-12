Helen Shiffie Maddox
September 18, 1930 –
March 9, 2020
Helen Shiffie Maddox, 89, of Holiday Lakes went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1930 in Colon, Panama to William Shieffel and Ethel Hayes.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Mary Helen (Dusty) Schroeder and husband Norman of Holiday Lakes, and Patricia Gabler and husband Paul of Houston; her sister, Paula Stinnett Walker of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Don and Julie Gabler, II of Kennesaw, GA, Paul Richard and Ashley Gabler, II of Kingsville, MD, Matthew and Savannah Schroeder of Holiday Lakes, Jennifer and Adam Stover of Omaha, NB, and Janice and Ricky Ramsey of Dallas, GA. She is survived by twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and a sister.
Helen was a long time resident of Clute, moving to Holiday Lakes in 1989 to live next to her daughter, Dusty and family. She was also a long time member of Temple Baptist Church in Clute where she was baptized in the early ‘50s.
Helen was a hard worker, dabbled in many jobs over the years and was very industrious. She was very proud of her daughters and their families. In her early years her and her husband, George, operated the Clute Cafe located on Highway 288 near Clute State Bank. She also made ceramics at this same location.
Since the early 1980’s she became involved in craft and sold her wares locally. She was very proud of her crafts.
Pallbearers will be Don Gabler, II, Paul Richard Gabler, II, Matthew Schroeder, Don Allen Gabler, III, Norman Schroeder and Carlo Fillipi.
The family would like to especially thank Ms. Tidwell of the AMED Hospice Team.
The viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the Palms Funeral Home in Angleton. Services will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Clute at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Restwood Cemetery in Clute.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
