Octavia Clark Darthard
“Miss Kitty”
A Celebration honoring the life of Octavia Clark “Miss Kitty” Darthard, 72, of Freeport will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S Ave G, Freeport, Texas 77541 where Rev. David Rougeau is Pastor and officiator and Rev. Tommie T. Darthard will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Gulf Coast Cemetery in Clute.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
