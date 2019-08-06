Bernhard Hilmar Buschbom
“Bernie”
Bernhard Hilmar Buschbom, passed in peace after a long struggle with congestive heart and kidney failure, on Saturday, August 3rd.
Bernie would be the first to tell you he had a long and wonderful life. He was born on November 26, 1934 in Einbeck, Germany. Shortly after World War II, Bernie graduated high school and began working on a mining engineering degree, doing hard labor in the coal mines and studied for seven years. He graduated in 1960 and immigrated to the United States. In October of 1961 he convinced Marlies (Marie-Luise) to marry him and move to the United States.
Bernie and Marlies made a life in several places including New York, North Carolina, and Texas, throughout their 57 years of marriage. They raised two amazing children and impacted all those they met. Bernie worked as an engineer until he took a leap of faith in 1980 and opened the Wurst Haus in Lake Jackson, Texas in 1980. Ever the engineer, Bernie designed a river home on the San Bernhard river and he and Marlies moved into their dream home in 1991. In 1994, they retired and began living the good life traveling to all 50 states and most of Canada. He is quoted as saying “life has been good to me”. Most recently Bernie has been living in Midland with his wife and daughter Susanne and family. They were spending summers in Houston with his son , Klaus and family.
The family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and memories shared from those who knew Bernie for you see, once you met Bernie, you were never the same. We wanted to share some words that you all have shared with us that express how you saw Bernie:
“Bernie loved to tell stories”, “let’s have a little one”, “great man”, “rascal”, “amazing man”, “best host”, “man of honor”, “friend”, “neighbor”, “storyteller”, “bartender”, “NO steak well done”, “Onkel Bernie”, “so full of life”, “gracious”, “classic”, “one of a kind”, “beautiful”, “kind”, “funny”, “giving”, “loved his family”, “joyful”, “admired and loved by so many”. Lastly, “he was such a genuine human being that always lightened up a room and filled it with joy. The stories he and I shared together will always be cherished and held close to my heart.”
He leaves behind his loving wife, Marlies Buschbom; son, Klaus and daughter-in-law Ginny Buschbom, and grandchildren Peter, Kate, and Emma; daughter, Susanne (Buschbom) and son-in-law John Cook and grandchildren Carsten and Christian. He is survived by his brothers, Drs. Uwe and wife Almuth Buschbom, Peter and wife Eva Buschbom; and sister, Bärbel (Buschbom) and husband Egü Holst; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and family friends (he counted you all as family too).
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bernie chose to have his ashes placed on a beautiful bluff on the 7 Stars Ranch in the Texas Hill Country.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Hospice of Midland (911 West Texas Ave., Midland, Texas 79701).
Everyone who remembers Bernie is asked to celebrate his life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate. Zicka Zacka! Zicka Zacka! Hoi! Hoi! Hoi! Prosit!!
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
