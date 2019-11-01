Gloria Jean Couch
Gloria Jean Couch passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lake Jackson at age 87.
She was a first grade teacher for more than thirty years, including 24 years with the Brazosport Independent School District, from which she retired in 1993. Her greatest passion as an educator was teaching her students to read. She firmly believed that reading is the foundation upon which all other learning skills are based.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob).
She is survived by her son David and daughter-in-law Cheryl.
Bob and Gloria’s cremated remains will be scattered together in a private ceremony.
