Anthony Roy “Tony” Gajewsky
November 4, 1947 –
February 10, 2020
Anthony Roy “Tony” Gajewsky, 72 of Angleton, joined his heavenly father and was reunited with his beloved wife, Dianne on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was surrounded by family and friends.
A lifelong Angleton resident and proud Texan, Tony was born to Joe S. Gajewsky and Stella Yoakum Gajewsky on November 4, 1947. He married his high school sweetheart and soulmate Dianne Harvey on October 31, 1964. Together they raised three children and was a loving and caring husband and father. Tony had worked at Dow Chemical, Shintech, and retired from Amoco Chemical as an operator after many years of service. Some of his many adventures included serving his Lord as pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Canon City, Colorado for a short time and serving his community here at home as an Angleton Volunteer Firefighter for several years. Over the years, he turned his passion of hunting, the outdoors and shooting sports into various, local businesses including Moonlight Taxidermy, Southwest Muzzleloaders Supply, Brazos Gun Exchange and Dance Firearms Company. He won many industry awards by including our rich Texas history into his reproductions and was very proud to have his hometown stamped on every gun barrel. In 1986, he was honored by Gov. Mark White for his historical efforts. After the passing of Dianne, Tony turned his attention to his fondness of Texas History and began building cannons to use in Texas revolutionary war reenactments, founding The Brazos Volunteers. He loved teaching historical accuracies and participating in every event he was able to attend. He was a proud Mason who loved his brothers and was active at Frontier #28 and St. John #5 Lodges. Tony loved his family, his state, his country and he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brothers, David and Jody Gajewsky; and sister, Stella Gajewsky.
He is survived by son, Darren Wade Gajewsky and wife Jessica; daughters, Toni Lynn Pham and husband Kiet, and Amber Denise Lewis and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Craigen Kennedy and husband James, Kali Rec, Chase Gajewsky, Caleb Gajewsky, Matthew Gajewsky, Kelby Gajewsky, Kalei Pham, Taison Pham, Kian Pham, Olivia Pham, Colby Tirziu, Chelby Lewis, and Jordan Lewis; great-grandchildren, Kynlie Gann-Schuelke, Kymber Kennedy, Logan White, Lane White and Aria Creswell; brother, Tim Gajewsky; and sister, Rose Gautreaux; numerous nieces and nephews, hundreds of friends, and amazing neighbors who were more like family to him.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
Services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at the Angleton Cemetery, with a cannon volley salute. A celebration of life will be held at the Angleton firehouse at 2:00 p.m.
