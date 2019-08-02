Edward Otto Rudolph Wolf
Edward Otto Rudolph Wolf, 87, of Lake Jackson, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Rose Wolf; and daughter, Jeraldine Thomas; as well as his many brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley Wolf; sons, Edward Wolf, Jr. and Terry Wolf; daughters, Debra Rodriguez and husband, Mariano, Merri Tilton and husband, Tom, Peggy Foley and husband, Ronnie, Carri Sablatura and husband, Edward, Jr.; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; his Carriage Inn family; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Edward was born on May 2, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, during the Korean War. He was a hard worker who took on many jobs throughout his life to provide for his family. During his free time, Edward would make crafts or simply sit, and people watch. He enjoyed traveling and playing bingo whenever he got the chance.
He loved his family more than anything, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to which he was affectionately known as “Grandpa Wolf”. Anyone who knew him would agree that his smile could light up a room, and without hesitation, Edward had a big smile for everyone. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Edward’s name to Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County at www.militarymomsandwives.org/volunteer_donate.html
A memorial service for Edward will take place at Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Rd., Lake Jackson, Texas 77566, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences can be left for the Wolf family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.