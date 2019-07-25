Dessie Ree McBeth
Funeral services for Dessie Ree McBeth, 93, resident of Cypress Wood Care Center, Angleton formerly of Brazoria will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. Burial will be at Mims Cemetery, Brazoria, TX.
