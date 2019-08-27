Luis J Saucedo
Luis J Saucedo, age 76, passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1943 to Jose Saucedo and Guadalupe Juarez Hernandez.
He was married to Maria De Socorro Saucedo (deceased). He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family. He was always there to help anyone that needed help.
He was father to four sons and two daughters; Luis Saucedo and wife, Diana Saucedo, Oscar Saucedo and wife, Keyla Saucedo, Mario Saucedo (deceased), Jose Antonio Saucedo; and daughters, Maria Saucedo and Humberto Reyes Castillo, Sandra Saucedo And Gor Cornejo. He also had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Louie Saucedo, Oscar Saucedo, Oscar Adrian Saucedo, Sabino Calderon Jr., Humberto Reyes Castillo And Gor Cornejo.
Family would like to thank Davita, and Creekside Nursing Home for all the help they gave.
A rosary will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 N. Brazosport Blvd. (Hwy 288B), Clute Texas 77531. Mass will be on August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Jerome Catholic Church, 201 N Lazy Lane, Clute Texas 77531. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery, Angleton Texas 77515.
Online condolences may be made to www.stroud funeralhome.com
