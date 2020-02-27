Enola Joan Howell
November 25, 1931 –
February 23, 2020
Enola Joan Howell went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 23rd, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. She lived out her final days surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was born to Robert R. Gardner and Bessie Emmalyn Steingrandt-Gardner on November 25, 1931 in Dillon Township Illinois; the third of four children. The late Charles Gardner (Arlene) brother, Norman Gardner (Dora); and sister, Dorthy Hobdy (Bob).
Enola enjoyed being a mom to her five children. Her late daughter, Carol Reynolds (Jimmy); surviving daughter, Patricia Cannady (Les); son, Daniel Howell (Brandi), daughter, Leslie Terry (Darryl); son, Paul Howell (Julie); and two step-sons she loved dearly, Sidney Howell (Rose) and Dalton Howell. She was also blessed with an abundant amount of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as whoever came along that needed an aunt, mom or grandma. You all know who you are!
She was fondly known as: Mom, Momma EJ, Grandma, GG and Aunt Enola. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, pampering herself, crossword puzzles, a good card game, and most of all ministering to everyone she met.
The family invites you to join them in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 29th, at Life Foursquare Church, 501 Karankawa St., Angleton, Tx, 77515. The celebration will start at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and fellowship to follow.
