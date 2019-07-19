William “Bill” Vaughn Logsdon
William “Bill” Vaughn Logsdon, was born in Baldwin County, Foley, Alabama on August 13, 1927, to Taylor Vaughn and Vivian Willis Logsdon. He passed away early Tuesday morning, July 9th, at home surrounded by his family. He was 91.
Bill joined the Merchant Marines when he was 16 and served until the end of World War II. He moved to Freeport in 1949, and worked for Dow for 31 years.
Bill met his wife, Myrtie in 1951. They married shortly thereafter and would have been married 67 years in October.
After his retirement from Dow he had other jobs but his favorite retirement job was serving as Bailiff for Judge Ogden Bass and Judge Jeri Mills.
Bill was a 58 year member of Brazoria Masonic Lodge #327. He was recognized by Grand Lodge of Texas with the distinguished 50 years of Service Award in 2010.
He was active in Brazoria Little League for many years, was nominated as a Facts Citizen of the Year and volunteered at the Sea Center. For many years he walked 6 days a week and fondly remembers those walks and talks with his friends.
Bill is survived by his wife and his children, Gail (Danny) Mikeska, David (Lori) Logsdon, Alice (Alan) Vasut. He is also survived by his brother, Jack (Betty) Logsdon and his sister, Phyllis Logsdon; his sisters in law Tommy (Tom) Clark and Peggy (Jimmy) Price; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Davis, Larry (Angela) Nye, Ashley (Sovan) Suon, Taylor (Jessie) Logsdon, Courtney (Blane) Long, Sarah (Logan) Kendrick and 14 great grandsons and 5 great granddaughters.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son Thomas Vaughn Logsdon who is survived by his children, Logan, Annie and Emily.
The family would like to recognize and thank Abigail Ramirez for her loving and tender care of Daddy for the past several months.
Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, great Daddy and Papa and faithful friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed My Lambs c/o First Presbyterian Church, Brazoria or to the church memorial fund.
There will be a a visitation/reception from 11:30 to 1:00 to honor Bill’s life on Saturday, July 20th at the First Presbyterian Church, 310 S. Virginia, Brazoria.
