Doylie Mae Seibel
August 8, 1934 –
February 8, 2020
Doylie Mae Seibel, 85, of Angleton, Texas, joined her heavenly father on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:22 p.m., with her family by her side. Doylie was a loving wife, mother, granny, NeNe and a friend to so many. Her contagious smile will be greatly missed.
Doylie was born to Doyle and Ollie Prichard on August 8, 1934, in Groesbeck, Texas.
Doylie was a bowler, a National Single Champion in 1983, in Las Vegas. She was inducted into the South Brazoria County Hall of Fame in 2011 and won numerous titles in local bowling tournaments. As she got older, she got into camping and following the Blue Grass festivals.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 48 years.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Lisa Steiner, for taking care of her as if she was her own and her neighbor, Carol Staten, for hours of visits with her.
She is survived by her son, Pete Seibel and wife, Susan; daughter, Elizabeth Minter and husband, Russell; grandchildren, Caleb Seibel, Jennifer Burkhart (Adam), Brittney Moody (Bobby), and Kayla Minter; great grandchildren, Hunter Layman, Addy Burkhart, Mason Whatley and Riley Moody; siblings, Roger Prichard, Bonita Trammell, and Rosie Blair; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Palms Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m., at Palms Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery, in Groesbeck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Ray Norris, Norman Morgan, Wick McDonald, Robert Staten, Carlton Pendergraft, and Neal Blair; Honorary Pallbearer, Mike Cox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.