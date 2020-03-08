James Lee “Jimbo” Kramer
March 18, 1963 –
March 5, 2020
James Lee “Jimbo” Kramer, 56, of Clute, Texas was accompanied safely by the angels into God’s presence on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born March 18, 1963 in Freeport, Texas to John Arthur Kramer and Ruby Ray Kramer.
Jimbo is survived by his sister, Dianna Reich and husband Bruno of Clute; brother, Robert (Rob) Kramer of Angleton; nieces and nephews, Bridgette Percle, Carly New, Brad Reich, Melissa Kramer, Taniesha Canova, Emma New, Allyson Toliver and Jaxson Smith; numerous grand nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John C. (Chuck) Kramer.
He worked for Brazoria County Work Activity Center for many years and attended TLC Dayhab in Angleton, Texas. Jimbo was a member of the First Baptist Church of Angleton, Texas. Jimbo loved music, his artwork, being the self-appointed band manager of the Bad Habit Band and he especially loved his church family. He never met a stranger and touched the hearts of everyone he encountered. If he wasn’t singing and playing music on his guitar he was cuttin’ a rug on the dance floor. He lit up every room he entered and will forever be remembered for his smile and all the joy he brought to those around him.
Pallbearers will be Brad Reich, Jeromy New, Al Percle, Colton Reich, Conner Percle and Kyler New. Honorary Pallbearers are the Bad Habit Band (Steve Rosser, Mark Blevins and Ditto Speers).
The family would like to give a very special thank you to our loving TLC family and AMED hospice team.
The family will receive friends 5:30 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 9th at Lakewood Funeral Chapel (98 Dixie Drive, Clute, TX 77531). Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Lakewood with Rev. Jason Morse of Deer Park officiating. Graveside services will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations in Jimbo’s memory to TLC Dayhab, 933 E. Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515.
Arrangements by the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.