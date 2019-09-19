Stacey Lynn Myers
Stacey Lynn Myers was born August 15, 1968. She went to heaven on September 15, 2019. She spent much of her life in Wild Peach, Texas, and the last several years in her happy place, Sargent, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Cecil Myers Jr.; brother, Don Hathaway; and father-in-law, Clarence Myers.
Stacey is survived by her best friend and husband of 30 years, Jeff Myers; mother, Paula Bever of Sargent, TX; son, David Myers and wife, Anna of Wild Peach; son, Jeromy Largent and wife, Alix of Wild Peach; granddaughters, Hailee, Kelsee, and Saidey; sister, Stephanie Martin of Lake Jackson; and niece, Kate Frazer of Lake Jackson who was more like a daughter than a niece. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends who loved her very much.
Her favorite place to be was on the beach with Jeff fishing (or anywhere else with Jeff). She spent countless hours hanging out in the pool with Mom and the kids-Hailee, Kelsee, Hunter and Olivia.
Our lives will never be the same and we will love and miss you forever. Give Jeffie and Bubbie great big hugs for us. Until we see you again……
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria with Thomas Lester officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Serving as pallbearers are Bubba Hahn, Walter Loose, Eric Fugate, Steve Carlson, Robert Cooper, and Nelson Durant.
Services are under direction of Baker Funeral Home 118 W. Texas Ave Brazoria, Texas 77422 979-798-2128. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.