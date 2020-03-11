Dona Lee Rust Hatthorn
Dona Lee Rust Hatthorn passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at her home in Danbury.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Danbury Baptist Church with Pastor David Catoe officiating. Burial will follow in the Danbury Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 12 until service time at the church.
