LaDonna Lewis
A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs, the good life I lived while I was strong. — Unknown Author.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hervel Dee Davidson and Adabelle Davidson.
LaDonna is survived by her husband, LeRoy Lewis, Lake Jackson, TX; children daughter, Sherri Holland Higdon (Dan); daughter, Jennifer Pilat (Philip); son, Mike Lewis (Karina); grandchildren, Nolan and Ella, Kristi and Josh, Ivetth and Raul, Nicholas, Bailey, Peyton, Shelby, Grace, Halle, Charlie; great grandchild, Joey; siblings: sisters, Mary Lou Crosson (Jerrel), Lillie Richey, Anita Briggs (Gene); brothers, Dwayne Davidson (Deborah), Dwight Davidson (Susie); in-laws, Susan Baker (John), Bruce Lewis (Carla), Gary Lashlee (Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Clute, 101 Brazoswood Dr., with Brother Josh McGee officiating.
