George Lavon Wade
February 1, 1933 –
December 19, 2019
George Lavon Wade, aged 86 of Angleton, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2019, in Angleton, Texas.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the McKnight Cemetery in Cushing, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Wade and Luella Reed; and sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Gerald Jones.
George was born on February 1, 1933, under a sycamore tree, which was a favorite story he loved to share. He graduated from Lufkin high school in 1952. On September 9, 1954, he married the love of his life, Glenda Viola (Booth) Wade. Together they had three children; Konnie, Kathy, and Kevin.
George was an entrepreneur from the young age of 7, which he continued throughout his life. George loved sharing stories of selling papers, managing his own businesses, and raising cows.
Along with his entrepreneurship, he also worked for Dow Chemical Company for 33 years. George served in the United States Army from 1954 through 1961. He was a hard worker who expected the same of his family.
George and Glenda were happily married for over 65 years. Throughout their marriage, they opened their home and arms to numerous people, both relations and nonrelations. George shared the importance of hard work with his children and grandchildren and always preferred to have one of his “Partners” with him on a job.
If you knew George, you knew he always saw the funny side of life. The twinkle in his eye when he was especially tickled or about to play a prank will be especially missed by all that loved him.
George is survived by his wife of 65 years Glenda Wade, sister Nathalea Thorton, children, Konnie Harrell and husband, George, Kathy Harrell and her husband, Jerry, who preceded him in death, Kevin Wade and wife, Rebeca, grandchildren Christopher Harrell and wife, Venessa, Ashley Lumpkin and husband, Michael, Kerri Wade, Jeremy Harrell and wife, Sarah, Amelia Wright and husband, H.A., Josh Harrell and wife, Ashley, Katie Smith and husband, Kevin, great grandchildren, Cassie Harrell, Caylin Harrell, Jerry Harrell, Ridge Lumpkin, Weston Lumpkin, Colt Harrell, Brantley Harrell, Paige Lumpkin, Sadie Wright and Karter Smith.
George, “Paw-Paw,” said that when the time came, he wanted his grandchildren to serve as pallbearers. With heavy hearts, Christopher Harrell, Ashley Lumpkin, Jeremy Harrell, Amelia Wright, Josh Harrell, Katie Smith, and H.A. Wright will fulfill his request.
Online condolences may be made at www.palms funeralhome.com
