Wayne Albert Lee Sandlin
Wayne Albert Lee Sandlin, 70, of Brazoria, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1948 to Helena Marie Dubois and Warren Albert Mouton. He was adopted by Ray L. Sandlin in 1964.
He was preceded in death by both sets of parents.
Wayne is survived by his sister, Cheryl Sandlin; and his brother, Ronald Sandlin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.