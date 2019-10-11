Eulalie Carter
Eulalie Carter, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019.
She was born on June 12, 1927 near Alexandria, Louisiana.
Eulalie was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Carter Sr.; and her daughter-in-law, Viki Carter.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Bill) Brugmann; son, John Thomas Carter Jr.; daughter, Cathy (Ed) McVey; and grandchildren, Sangrid (Mark) Maxwell, Benjamin (Alex Faris) Brugmann, Bonnie (Darren) Boudreaux, Lezli (Luke) Warkentin, John Thomas III “Bo” (Leslie) Carter, Meredith McVey, Michael McVey; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Elmcroft Senior Living, Country Village Nursing Home, A-Med Hospice and Help Inc. for the care and concern shown to Eulalie.
A memorial service will be held on October 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the PKD Kidney Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 (Donate today) or to True to Life Ministries, 105 This Way, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 (True To Life Ministries).
