Terry Wright
August 29, 1939 –
December 12, 2019
Terry Wright was born on August 29, 1939, in Centralia, Illinois. He was called home to our Lord on December 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Danbury Baptist Church, 5615 2nd Street, Danbury, TX 77534 with Pastor David Catoe officiating. Interment will be held at Danbury Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Danbury Baptist Church at 1:00 PM on December 16, 2019.
Terry was a brick mason by trade for over 60 years. After retirement, he enjoyed using his carpentry skills on projects for home and others. He loved cooking and providing meals for loved ones. He was involved in little league baseball for many years with his sons. Terry was a devoted member of Danbury Baptist Church and loved his church family very much.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Deborah Wright; three sons, J. Terry Wright of Houston, B. Joe Wright of Odessa, Sean Wright and wife Bonnie of Clarksville, TN; one daughter, Kellie Mendoza of Rogers TX; three sisters, Cherry and husband Ben Morgan of Cypress, TX, Karen and husband Craig Turley of Mansfield, TX, Kasondra and husband William Hollick of Fort Lauderdale, FL; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pall bearers will be Mike McGuire, David Hatthorn, Scott Marquis, Wes Morris, Bo Dilleshaw and Mark Mager. Honorary Pall Bearers will be members of Terry’s Sunday school class.
Final arrangements are provided by the Turner family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, (979) 297-6464.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
