Doyle Glen Danford
O ctober 5, 1945 –
May 5, 2020
Doyle Glen Danford was born on October 5, 1945, in Angleton, Texas to Norwood and Wilma Danford. He moved to his heavenly home on May 5, 2020 surrounded by his wife and his children.
Doyle was a member of the Pipefitters Local 211. He was also a successful entrepreneur in many businesses ranging from convenience stores to grass farming to construction and maintenance.
Doyle lived his whole life in Brazoria. He graduated from West Columbia High School. He enjoyed team roping, hunting, and fishing. He and his wife Sharon, loved cruising with family and friends and an occasionally trip to the casino. Once his grandchildren came along he enjoyed anything they were involved in. He would travel any distance to see them participate in rodeos, sports, dance recitals and band gigs.
Doyle was a legendary cook and if you were ever lucky enough to eat a meal he prepared you would never forget it. When he was done, there would be cornmeal scattered everywhere, grease boiled over on something and possibly a flaming dish towel but it was worth it! His favorite crowd pleasers were a huge breakfast with homemade tomato gravy, carne guisada, with his famous pico and fried pickles, fried green tomatoes and fried squash. The bigger the crowd he had to feed, the better he liked it.
Doyle was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren. They added a completely new level of joy to his life. He was always up for a golf cart ride, a visit to see the cows and horses and he always had a supply of “prizes” in his pockets ready to be passed out. They all adored him.
Beyond Doyle’s immediate family he had an extended family on a scale that was nearly beyond comprehension. Doyle was blessed with an uncanny ability to not only make a stranger a friend but to make a friend his family.
His legacy of love and generosity and selflessness will live for generations to come.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brazoria.
A private funeral mass will be held for the family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brazoria. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Serving at pallbearers will be Reece Cadenhead, Tanner Danford, Joshua Baker, Kody Lancaster, Logan Riley, Cole Dollery, Patrick Danford, Scott Shugart, Charlie Greenberg, Brandon Driggers and Jesse Switsky. Honorary pallbearers will be Mikey Dannelly, Mikey Sanders, and Joe Geer.
Please join us for a Celebration of Doyle’s Life at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Live Oak Haven, 2458 CR 5 West Columbia, Texas 77486.
Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon Kapalski Danford; children, Angie Cadenhead (Kevin), Janece Driggers (Dr. Terry), and Jason Danford (Becky); grandchildren, Dr. Amy Baker (Joshua), Reece Cadenhead (Katie), Samantha Lancaster (Kody), Dr. Kalyn Riley (Logan), Tanner Danford (Sydney Davis), Alise Driggers (Cole Dollery), Haley Danford, Lyndsey Switsky (Jesse), and Brandon Driggers (Dr. Jenna Sassie); great-grandchildren, Cailee, Chloe, and Caden Baker, Eliza and Cooper Cadenhead, Klaire Lancaster, Laney, Jase and Leigh An Switsky, and Elly and Lyla Driggers; brother, Neal Danford (Lynda); sister, Virginia Danford Shurgart; god child, Gretchen Greenberg Russell; along with numerous family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and Jesse Justin Danford, his son and hunting buddy.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Brazoria in Doyle’s memory.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
