Cleo Coleman
Cleo Coleman, 90, of Angleton passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born to Elmer and Hazel Cannon in Freeport, Texas on March 18, 1929.
Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. in Palms Funeral Home, with Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m., with a private graveside to follow.
Mrs. Coleman loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and, fisherman. She and her husband loved to camp and could be found in their RV traveling. She was involved in her son’s sports pursuits.
She was also very involved with the family rice farm in Bonney, TX. She was home base on the radio, took care of the books and was active in checking the dryers and checking in trucks.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son, Stephen Coleman.
Cleo is survived by her sons, Lamar Coleman and wife, Barbara, Martin Coleman, and wife, Tammy; daughter-in-law, Mary Margaret Coleman; brother, Elmer Cannon Jr.; grandchildren, Jenny Kate Carter and husband, Jarod, Ashley Lauren Coleman, Stephenie Bradley, Alyson Coleman, and Emily Brier; great-grandchildren, Gray Cannon Carter, Adelaide Carter and Lily Ruth Bradley; as well as numerous other family and friends.
