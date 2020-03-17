Sophie Dorothy Helms
November 22, 1923 –
March 15, 2020
Sophie Dorothy Helms, 96, of Angleton passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Clute. She was born November 22, 1923 in Guy, Texas to Joseph and Frances Urbanek Barina.
A private family service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton.
Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey C Helms, Sr.; and son, Jeffrey C. Helms, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Gail Poole and husband, Steve of Shiro, TX, Glenn Helms and wife, Janie of Albuquerque, NM, Sharon Pyeatt of Lake Jackson, and Arlene Rogers of Richwood, TX; nine grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.