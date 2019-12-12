Anna Senegal Phillips-Thomas
Funeral services for Anna Senegal Phillips-Thomas, 69, of Spring, TX, will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4715 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX. Burial will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
Visitation will be the same day of the service from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.