Juan Hernandez Rodriguez Sr.
Mr. Juan Hernandez Rodriguez Sr.,78, of Billington Street in Clute, fell asleep in death, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Juan was born November 22, 1940, in the small ranching community, Charco Texas, of Goliad County. He eloped and married his childhood sweetheart at the age of 17, Gloria Flores (15) on August 9,1958. They began their family shortly after with three sons and two daughters. He and his family traveled and worked in the farming/agriculture trade throughout Texas, before settling in Brazoria County in 1967. In 1968 he began working for the City of Lake Jackson and remained there until his retirement in 1998. By 1977 added to his family were two more daughters, now making a large family of seven. Throughout the years Juan grew to appreciate Bible Truths and developed a relationship with Jehovah God. Therefore, he dedicated himself and was associated with the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Richwood. At the time of his unforeseen death, he had been a resident of Clute for 39 years.
Preceding him in death is his stepfather, Severo Rodriguez; mother, Trinidad Rodriguez; birth father, Miguel Rodriguez; son, Reynaldo Rodriguez; brothers, Roman Severo Jr. and Arnulfo Rodriguez.
He is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Gloria F. Rodriguez; his children, Juan H. Rodriguez Jr., of Angleton, TX (Silvia), Linda Solis, of Holiday Lakes (Jessie), Roman Rodriguez, of South Carolina (Becky), Ann McKenzie, of Freeport, TX (Jack), Maria Rodriguez, of Angleton, TX and Donnisia Brown, of Lake Jackson, TX (Benjamin; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; siblings, Frank Rodriguez, of Woodsboro, TX(Angie), Angela Lopez of Lake Jackson, Virginia Morris and Ophelia Rangel, of Victoria, TX and Gregory Rodriguez, of Lake Jackson, TX.
Juan will be deeply missed by all who knew and spent time with him. Family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to attend a memorial service at the following time and location. Saturday, July 20, 2019 (Saturday) 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2030 Brazosport Blvd N Clute, Texas 77531.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.