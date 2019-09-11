Sue Roberts
Sue Roberts, 81, of Angleton, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born to Arles Herman Boyd and Iva Naomi Brown (Boyd) Moore in Damon, TX on October 8, 1937.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Triumph Angleton, 1280 Hospital Rd.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Triumph Angleton with burial to follow in Angleton Cemetery.
She was a devout Christian who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them as often as she could. She was a skilled seamstress with hobbies including painting, hunting, and cooking. She was a member of the Austin Old 300, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and Kiber Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sue is survived by her husband of 63 years, Drinnon Roberts; children, Wayne Roberts (Judy), Sharon Moore (Mark), Jeff Roberts (Missy), Ja’Nice Roberts, Mark Roberts (Brandy); grandchildren, Leighane Vrazel (Brent), Bryan Roberts (Kelly), Michael and Kevin Lewis, Kristopher Lewis (Megan), Kurtis Lewis (Aryn), James Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Amber Cotta (Josh), Cameron Fisher (Heather), Aaron Roberts (Katelynn) and Christopher Roberts; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Colton and Carson Vrazel, Kaylee and Bryce Roberts, Brayden, Charlotte, and Myla Lewis, Landon, Layla, Lex, Lila Jo and Otto Roberts; siblings, Thurman Boyd (Iona), Marilyn McCurly and Ivan Boyd (Cindy); as well as numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Roberts, Aaron Roberts, Christopher Roberts, James Roberts, Cameron Fisher, and Kurtis Lewis.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.