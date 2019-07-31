Jacob Damon Viktorin
Jacob Damon Viktorin of Oyster Creek passed away on July 26, 2019 peacefully in his home.
Damon was born in Freeport, Texas at Brazosport Memorial Hospital to Jacob ‘Jack’ Viktorin and Jeanette Viktorin. He married Sandra Jane Maiden on January 9, 1993 in Oyster Creek, Texas. Not only was Damon a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all; he was a business owner of Top Dog Construction where he committed to building homes on Surfside Beach. Damon was known to be a giver, and was always ready and willing to help anyone in need.
Damon is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernest Demahy; grandmother, Birtha Demahy; uncle, Robert Demahy; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Thomas; and father-in-law, Paul ‘Bobby” Maiden.
Damon is survived by his wife, Sandra ‘Sandy’ Viktorin; his parents, Jacob ‘Jack’ and Jeanette Viktorin; sons, Jacob Blaze ‘Jake’ Viktorin, Phillip (and his wife) Dana Maiden; and daughter, Tabitha (and her husband) Chris Mcnutt; along with his five grandchildren, Tyler ‘Dakota’ Fortner, Christopher ‘CJ’ Mcnutt, Angel Mcnutt, Cora Hunt and Emily Maiden. Damon is also survived by his two brothers, Sam Bass and Ernest Demahy; and several great-nieces and great-nephews
A memorial service will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
