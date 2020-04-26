Timothy Keith Logan
December 21, 1943 –
April 15, 2020
Timothy Keith Logan, passed away after a long battle with COPD on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Timothy was born on December 21, 1943 to George and Frances Logan in Port Arthur, Texas. He was married on October 8, 1966 to Beth Rowland. He received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Houston in 1973 and earned his Texas Professional Engineer’s license in 1974. He worked for HL&P for 22 years, and one of his key projects was the South Texas Project Nuclear plant. After that he worked on various civil engineering projects as a contractor, retired to pursue interests which included music, square dancing, sailing, carpentry, woodworking, model trains, camping, traveling and local theater – acting and building sets. He had a great time celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on a Caribbean Cruise with his entire family. Current residence is Navasota, Texas in a 100+ year old house. He was a member of the Navasota United Methodist Church and the Two Rivers Historical Society.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances Logan; brother, Jonathan “Mike” Logan; brother-in-law, John Richards Rowland; nephew, John Richards Rowland II.
He is survived by wife, Beth Logan; children, Kelly and Hector Arvizo, Richmond, Texas, Kathleen and Austin Campbell, Surfside, Texas, Kristine and Michael Taube, Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua and Jillian Arvizo, Brianna Arvizo, Dylan Campbell, Zoey Campbell, Landon Wood.; nieces and nephews, Kerri Rowland, Nicolas Rowland, Andrea Shackelford, Adam Chumley, Heather Rowland, Allen Hada.
We will all miss him, his fantastic advice, and his corny dad jokes.
‘Shirley’, we’ll never know how deep the well is.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
