Jonathan Daniel Stohr
May 21, 1980 – April 24, 2020
Jonathan Daniel Stohr, 39, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus after being called to his heavenly home. Jon was born to Cynthia Morris in Brownsville, Texas, and at the age of seven came to live with his grandparents, Louise and Raymond Stohr, where he met his life-long friend, Jason Kresse.
Jon loved to fish and his whole life was spent working on the water whether it was fishing or on a crew boat. He knew where all the crabs, and good fishing places were, and knew every inch of Oyster Creek water.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond Stohr.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Morris; and sisters, Christina Morris, Kara Morris, and Tabetha Salinas; niece s , Brittany Garcia and Evoni Renneker; nephew, Jacob Salazar; grandmother, Louise Stohr; aunts, Debra Marroquin and Patricia Butler; his life-long friend, Jason Kresse and his wife, Mika.
Jon had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a big part of our lives, and will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held at Gardner’s Funeral Home ; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.gardner funeral.net
