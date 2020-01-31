Terry Don Angell Jan 31, 2020 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Don Angell Terry Don Angell, 60, of Lufkin, formerly of Brazoria, lost his two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer on January 29, 2020 in Lufkin. Memorial services and full obituary are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Judge J. Ray Gayle honored for being a friend of Scouting Golf teams hit the greens at The Wilderness Bucs up against stiff competition for state Brazoria allows billboard to stay Medical examiner and detective detail circumstances of Canadian man's death Brazosport hosts tennis tournament ACC Donates Technology Equipment to Danbury ISD Community calendar for Jan. 31, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sentenced to 6 months in role of teen's deathDriver in car chase abandons childClute Intermediate evacuated out of cautionFamilies distraught amid false rumor of Clute school shootingClute resident who was shot was a Brazoswood studentPynes sentenced to 10 yearsPynes gets 10-year prison sentenceFeral hogs are a pig problemTwo dead in Clute crashLake Jackson social club spurs gambling debate Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the editor for Jan. 16, 2020 (11)BYRON YORK: Bolton testimony would be complicated affair (11)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Impeachemnt is supposed to be about right vs. wrong, not right vs. left (11)OUR VIEWPOINT: State targeting specific deductions is dangerous game (10)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Democrats' call for witnesses likely a bluff (9)BYRON YORK: Whistleblower disappears in dustup (8)HD 25 candidate financial reports show endorsements, contributors (5)Letter to the editor (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Decision to not resettle refugees in Texas shouldn't surprise (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Punishment merited if Astros broke the rules (3) Online Poll Did the punishment fit the crime for the Houston Astros for the team's high-tech, sign-stealing program? You voted: No, they were too harsh Yes, suspensions and firings were deserved No, they were too light It depends if other teams are punished Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring ICS Now Hiring Angleton Non-Profit Hiring For Bookkeeping Duties Texas Barge Hiring Welders Mansfield Industrial Now Hiring Bulletin
