Derryl Lee Streetman
April 16, 194 –
February 19, 2020
Derryl Lee Streetman, 77, of Sweeny, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1942 in Freeport, Texas to Grover and Lucille (Smith) Streetman.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Warren, Randy Warren, Tommy Warren, Scott Sullivan, Jack Argo, and Lee Virgel. Honorary pallbearers will be Troyce Warren, Mark Warren, Richard Sullivan, and Mike Moffett.
Derryl is survived by his wife, Diane Streetman; daughters, Pam Bohac and husband, Larry, and Christina Dingee and husband, Chris Reioux; grandchildren, Caylor Dingee, Marcus Reioux, and Amesti Aranda; great-grandchildren, Rhyder Aranda, Rhyker Aranda, and Rhynlee Aranda; sister, Linda Sullivan and husband, Richard; sister-in-law, Kim Streetman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Streetman; and sister, Patricia Head and her husband, David.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr., 77486, (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
