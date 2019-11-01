Mary Cecelia Rodriguez
Mary Rodriguez, 79, of Edna, TX passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born October 24, 1940 in Ganado, Texas to Frank and Rosalin Garza.
Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed her family, her cat, Cici; and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Garza; daughter, Esther Rodriguez; son, Florentino Rodriguez; granddaughter, Denise “Nina” Gilcrease; grandson, Thomas Rodriguez; and sons-in-law, Joe Garcia, Gilbert Martinez, and Tony Silguero
Mary is survived by her children, Adam (Isabel) Rodriguez, Mary Garcia, Tito Rodriguez, George (Kathryn) Rodriguez Sr., Eva Martinez, Angie (Noe) Ramos, Sandra Rodriguez, Shirley Silguero, Marke Rodriguez Sr.; brother, Emilio Gonzalez; sister, Margarita Lopez; 25 grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandson, Paxtyn Rodriguez; and many great-grandchildren
Serving as pallbearers are Lee Garcia, Jadrin Garcia, Geoffrey Sutherland, Austin Kelley, Carlos Jeffery, and Christopher Robinson.
The visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1038 W. Plantation Drive, Clute, TX on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
Flowers may be sent to Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
