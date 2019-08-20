James David
Funeral services for James David, 72, of Houston, formerly of Brazoria, are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
He passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.
Updated: August 20, 2019 @ 10:19 am
