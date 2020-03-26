Mary Ann Simmons Williams
10/4/1935 – 3/21/2020
On October 4, 1935, a beautiful baby girl was born to Elijah “Sun” Simmons, Sr. and Rosie Green Simmons, who they named Mary Ann Simmons. She was affectionately called “Doll Baby” and “Aunt Dot” by her family and friends.
Mary Ann attended Jerusalem Schools in Brazoria, Texas, and was a 1955 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Sweeny, Texas. She played guard on the George Washington Carver High School Basketball Team and they won a State Championship.
She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Brazoria. She retired from UTMB, Galveston in 1995 after 35 years in the Medicine Clinic Nursing Department.
She passed on March 21, 2020, at the age of 84 years.
She leaves to cherish her fond and great memories, her precious daughter, Marian Lynn Smith (Richard), of Angleton, Texas; grandsons, Damonric Smith and Cedric Smith, of Angleton, Texas; Senior Master Sgt. Isharay Jones, Sr. (Taisha), of Crestview, Florida, and Lance Thompson (Shell), of Clute, Texas; granddaughter, Ekira Jones, of Angleton, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Isharay Jr., Nyleen, LaNyia, Aryani and Nycalyn; sister-in-law, Phyllis Simmons, of Sweeny, Texas; a devoted nephew, Raymond Simmons, Sr. (Judie), of Angleton, Texasa; special friends, Melvin Campbell and Dorothy Cunningham, of Galveston, Texas, Gussie Louise Crear, of La Marque, Texas, Janice O’Guin, of Pearland, Texas, and Darnell Mack, of Angleton, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are Damonric Smith, Cedric Smith, Isharay “Jay” Jones, Jr., Robert Simmons, Phillip Simmons, Jr. and Anthony Jammer, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Smith, Raymond Simmons, Sr., Isharay Jones, Sr., Lance Thompson, Melvin Campbell, Darnell Mack, Sr., James Holmes and Lowell Turner.
Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral in Angleton. She will be laid to rest at Jerusalem Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral in Angleton. She will be laid to rest at Jerusalem Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton (979) 849-8800.
