Christopher Morin
Christopher Morin went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Candido Morin and Pamela Morin; fiancé, April Nesmith; daughters, Paetyn, Amellia, and Leilani; sisters, Erica Bailey (James), Cynthia Morin (Ricky); brother, Elias Morin; nieces, Madelyn (Olan)Shyann, and Emily; great nieces, Paisley and Nairobis , nephews Dallas, Rory, and Emmitt; dear friends Frankie, Mary, Dave, Cody and Kervin.
He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. He touched so many lives and we are grateful for the wonderful memories.
There will be a service at Stroud Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.