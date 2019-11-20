Auda Bee Johnson Wood
September 10, 1940 –
November 18, 2019
Funeral services for Auda Bee Johnson Wood, 79, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Central Baptist Church in Livingston, Texas with Pastor Brent Stovall officiating. Interment will follow in the Ace Community Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the service beings at 2:00 p.m. in the Central Baptist Church.
Ring a bell, for Auda Bee Johnson Wood, who at 79, has received her wings and flown to meet her Lord. She passed away surrounded by those she loved.
Auda Bee was born on September 10, 1940 in Ace, Texas to James Gilbert and Edith Bernice Chambless Johnson, but she grew up in Lake Jackson where she went to school and, at fifteen, she married Tommy Wood and had three children, David, Malcolm, and Veronica.
Auda Bee was a full-time home-maker, expertly managing all that entails: cooking, cleaning, driving, accounting, budgeting, educating, and caring for family, friends, neighbors, and a gaze of raccoons that lived in the old oak tree behind her home. She was known and loved best for her depth of patience — everything would happen in its own time.
Auda Bee was a founding member of the Lake Jackson Church of the Nazarene, where she also played the piano. She traveled on work and witness mission trips to Guatemala and Trinidad & Tobago to help those in need. At home, she collected clothes and cleaned and repaired second-hand stuffed animals for first responders to give to children in distress. Always ready with a hug, she knew well how to love and taught others by example. She showered love on all of her grandkids and was happy to give them all the best back rubs.
Auda Bee loved to travel with her family. She visited all fifty states with her husband and flew as his copilot on many adventures. After his retirement, she served with him as a volunteer dispatcher for the South Polk County Volunteer Fire Department where she was also their treasurer.
Auda Bee was preceded in death by her father, James Gilbert Johnson; her mother, Edith Bernice Campbell; her brother, Floyd Wilson; and her infant son, Malcolm Wood.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Wood; and son, David Wood of Lake Jackson, TX and his children, Adam Wood and wife Hollie and their children, Lorelei and Riker of Pearland, TX; Natalie Wood and partner Robert Ramirez and their children, Apollo and Astala of Austin, TX; Austin Wood of Longmont, CO. She is also survived by daughter, Veronica Cherry and husband Mike of Angleton, TX and their children, Beth Schaefermann and daughter Fabienne of League City, TX; Travis Cherry and wife Jonda and their children Carissa and Caden of Friendswood, TX; Master Sergeant Joseph (Joey) Cherry and wife Loni and their children Parker and Everett of Feltwell, England. Auda Bee is also survived by her siblings, Leon Johnson and his wife Nancy, Leonard Johnson and his wife Dian, Eva Jo Lanier, Glenn Campbell and his wife Julie; and sister-in-law, Martha Wilson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Wood, Mike Cherry, Travis Cherry, Adam Wood, Austin Wood and Robert Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers will be the Joy Class of Central Baptist Church of Livingston, TX, South Polk County Volunteer Fire Department and area first responders.
Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their attentive care over the past six months. Special thanks to her primary caregivers Rachel Clamon and Veronica Thomas.
