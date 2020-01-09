Charlotte Sue Farquhar
October 2, 1956 –
January 4, 2020
Charlotte Sue Farquhar, 63, of West Columbia, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. She was born on October 2, 1956 in Houston, Texas to Fred and Dorothy (Hough) Farquhar.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Thomas Lester officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Charlotte is survived by her sons, Anthony Brocato and wife, Monica, Chris Brocato, and Kyle Brocato and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Bryce Brocato, Drake Brocato, Krisdeann Brocato, Peyton Brocato, B. Brocato, Kynleigh Brocato, and Adalyn Brocato; brothers, Brian Farquhar and Charles Farquhar and wife, Gail; sister, Fredora Jones and husband, Randy; nephews, David Olson, Trooper Farquhar and wife, Tara, Chad Farquhar and wife, Christine, Bob Farquhar and Mike Farquhar; nieces, Melody Olson, Katrina Jones, Melissa Hernandez and husband, Ruben, Patricia Farquhar, Terresa Jones, Katrina Jones, Pam Olson and Melinda Jamison and husband, Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorothy Farquhar; sister, Sharon Olson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Farquhar; brother-in-law, Charles Olson; and nephew, Patrick Pigg.
Services will be under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr., 77486, (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome. net.
