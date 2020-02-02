Donna T. Meagher
May 3, 1935 –
January 29, 2020
Donna was born to Osborn and Verna Thurlow at their Maple View Farm in Freeland, MI. She attended Michigan State University and shared a 62-year journey of life with her husband Bob. Donna fought a brief but strong battle before succumbing to lymphoma.
Donna was a lifelong learner, always curious about what was going on while looking for new things to go see and experience on their annual travels throughout North America. For the last thirty years, they zig-zagged across the county for many months allowing her to keep in touch with family spread throughout the country while avoiding the Texas heat.
Donna was a devoted sports fan following college sports and especially her beloved Michigan State Spartans along with the Texas Aggies and Red Raiders. Everyone knew not to plan anything when one of her teams was playing.
Most importantly, Donna was a people person. She knew the people who entered into her life, their names, their families, their passions and their story. This information was important to Donna and was locked into her memory permanently.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Colleen (Gary) Waldrep, Maureen, Brian (Cindy) and Kevin (Ginny); along with her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and all of her “adopted” children she gathered in and loved along the way.
A visitation will be held at Dignity Restwood Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a short service following at 6:00 p.m. The family requests those wishing to make memorial contributions donate to the American Cancer Society or Elks National Foundation.
