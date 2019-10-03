Frank Cooks, Sr.
November 7, 1925 — September 26, 2019
Funeral Services for Frank Cooks, Sr., 93 of Rosharon, will be held October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 572 County Road 42, Sandy Point, Texas, Reverend Larry D. Brookes, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment will follow services at Houston Memorial Gardens, Pearland, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
He spent his childhood in the Sandy Point community and attended school there. He joined the military in 1946 and later started working in Rosharon at the “Rice Drive” in which he commonly called “The Warehouse”. He worked there until he retired years later. He was a proud member of the Veterans Association of Rosharon. He confessed Christ in his later years under the leadership of Pastor Larry D. Brooks at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist church in Sandy Point, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Sarah Cooks; and siblings, Milton, Billy, John, Lee, Mary, Savannah, and Ceila; great grandson, Lawerence Cooks Jr.
He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Georgia Cooks; his four loving children, Otis Hervey Jr. (Angela) of Columbus, GA, Linda Preston (Fenton) of Rosharon, TX, Mable Davis of Rosharon, TX, Frank Cooks Jr. (Clandra) of Freeport, TX. He had 12 grandchildren in which two of whom he raised, Lawerence “Cedric” Cooks Sr. and Chantal “Vet” Cooks of Rosharon, TX; 26 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces of nephews.
Active Pallbearers, Odell Davis Jr., Demarr Jackson, Hershie Ward Sr., Kerric Cooks, Sandy Quiller, Keith Wayne Sr., and Joshua Banks.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 West Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Full Obituary may read at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net
