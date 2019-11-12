Robert Buchanek
Robert “Buck”
Buchanek
November 05, 2019 –
February 27, 1947
Robert “Buck” Buchanek, 72, of Rosharon, Texas passed to peaceful eternal rest November 05, 2019.
Buck was born February 27, 1947 in Hallettsville, Texas, to Welton and Winnie Persons Buchanek. He and his family moved to La Grange, Texas and Buck graduated from La Grange High School. After graduation he joined the Army and served two years. During that time, Buck was stationed in Ft. Polk, Ft. Dix , and in Germany. After completing his service, Buck began his career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, retiring after 34 years in the Agricultural Department.
Buck loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was loved for his BBQ, sarcastic sense of humor, and for being someone on which you could always rely.
Buck is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Roensch Buchanek, his son, Robby and his wife Amanda, his son Ryan and his partner TJ, his brothers: Jim and wife Carolyn, Allen, and Michael; Sister in law Mary Jane Henning and husband Richard Henning and Brother in law Billy Roensch; grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, and Dylan; great-grandson Blake, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also loved by his best friend, Roxy. Buck was a good friend to all.
