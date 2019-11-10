Cherrel Sue Hamilton
Cherrel Sue Hamilton died November 5, 2019 in Angleton, Texas at the age of 77 years 7 months 12 days. Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wadley’s Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Lexington Cemetery entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.
Cherrel was born March 24, 1942 in Lexington, Oklahoma to Clifford Clifton and Emma Viola (Lairson) Coleman. She was raised in the Lexington and Oklahoma City areas. On February 14, 1959 she married John H. Hamilton in Lexington, Oklahoma. They were married for 47 years before John’s passing in 2006. Cherrel enjoyed coupon clipping, watching TV, and taking care of her dogs. She loved a good sale, spending time with her family, and traveling with John. Cherrel and John lived in Shawnee, and were members of the Central Church of Christ.
Cherrel is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Emma Coleman; her husband of 47 years, John Harvey Hamilton; her son, John Leslie Hamilton; her 3 sisters, Sara Smith, Diane Nevels and Terry Coleman and her grandparents.
Survivors include her daughters, Lori Ann Martin and husband, Doug of Smithville, TN and Kimberly Dawn Joachim and husband Jeff, of Rosharon, TX; 9 grandchildren, Sarin Melchor Blaha, Raina Melchor, Gabrielle Melchor, Lia Cable, Lakota Cullum, JR Hamilton, Jonzie Hamilton, Jeromy Hamilton, Jessica Hamilton; 14 great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
