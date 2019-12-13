Davy Coughlin-Green
November 5, 1926 –
November 22, 2019
Davy Coughlin-Green, 93, of Lake Jackson, passed away November 22, 2019.
She was born November 5, 1926, in Freeport, Texas to the late Odell and Oma Houser. Davy graduated from Freeport High School, and went on to receive her Bachelors degree from Sam Houston State University.
Davy married the late William Coughlin in 1949, they lived together in Lake Jackson for twenty-six years. They had four children together. She also married the late Marion Green in 1983, they were married for thirty-two years.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Coughlin; and her great-grandson, Kade Wohleber.
Davy is survived by three children, Lyndel Kodesch, of Lake Jackson; Shelly Minniti, of Tyler; and Mark Coughlin, of Tennessee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ingrid Wohleber, Heather Hooks, Blaine Moritz, Anthony Minniti, Amber Minniti, Tyler Coughlin, and Colton Coughlin; and seven great-grandchildren.
Davy was a talented painter, an avid reader, and volunteered as a Pink Lady for many years. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and traveling. Davy “Meme” will be deeply missed by her family.
The burial will take place December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Restwood Memorial Cemetery graveside in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Davy’s family would also like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Country Village Memory Care Unit. Davy truly loved and enjoyed their company.
