Billy Clayton Roberts Sr.
September 10, 1935 –
November 8, 2019
Billy Clayton Roberts Sr., age 84 of Alvin, TX went to be with Jesus on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center Webster, TX.
Billy was born September 10, 1935 in Fairfield, TX to parents, Alvis and Bertie Mae Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Paula of 64 years; his sons, Clayton Roberts and wife, Leah, and Curtis Roberts, wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Curtis Roberts, wife Mariana, Shelby Cardillo, husband, Joseph, Courtney Barber, husband Dylan and Jacob Roberts; sister, Shirley Nimmo, husband, Robert; and great grandchildren, Viviana, Nathanael and Aaron Reyna.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the Bayou Drive Baptist Church, 612 E. Dumble Street, Alvin, TX 77511.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bayou Drive Baptist Church in memory of Bill Roberts.
Condolences may be sent to the Roberts family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.