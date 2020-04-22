Don Patrick “Pat” O’Neal
June 22, 1943 –
April 17, 2020
Don Patrick “Pat” O’Neal of Angleton, Texas, went to his heavenly home on April 17, 2020.
Pat was born in Gadsden, Alabama on June 22, 1943 to Garvice and Bernice O’Neal and spent his childhood years in Alabama and Louisiana.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #327. Pat worked as an electrician and Pipeline Inspector at Dow for 26 years.
Pat married the love of his life, Jennie, on Christmas night in 1965. They had two beautiful daughters, Donna and Casey.
Pat was the type of person who never met a stranger. He had an amazing memory and could remember names of people he met only once, 50 years ago. Pat loved to laugh by telling jokes and stories. He did crossword puzzles in ink and rarely made a mistake. He would invent contraptions that made things easier for him. He liked to build things with his own two hands. Pat loved rebuilding and restoring old cars, preferably building them from the ground up. Pat loved being outdoors as much as he could. Deer hunting, fishing and tinkering in his workshop were the hobbies he enjoyed the most. But most of all, he loved his grandson, Zachary. Pat and Zac were buddies since the day Zac was born and they loved to work on projects and talk about life in Granddaddy’s workshop.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Garvice O’Neal; his mother, Bernice O’Neal; and his oldest daughter, Donna O’Neal Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie; his daughter, Casey Gonzalez; son-in-law, Eddie Gonzalez; grandson, Zachary Gonzalez; his brother, Bruce Gilbert; sister-in-law, Betty Gilbert; brother-in-law, Vick Elrod; sister-in-law, Brenda Elrod; the Elrod children, Bart, Brent, and Molly and their families; cousins, Chase, Libby, Shana and Brooks; extended family, Chuck and Kristi Wells and family; and his many, many friends.
Due to government restrictions and the limited number of friends and family that may gather in one place, the family has decided to forgo a memorial service at this time. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the future when gathering restrictions are lifted.
The family has requested donations be made to Northway Baptist Church Building Fund or Brazoria County SPCA.
Condolences may be left for the O’Neal Family at palmsfuneralhome.com.
