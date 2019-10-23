Leatha Juanita Slaydon
February 17, 1931- October 12, 2019
At the age of 88, Leatha Juanita Slaydon passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In lieu of generous and caring gifts of flowers and donations in her name, please hug your mother and say, “I love you.” If she’s already gone, simply remember the good times and smile. Leatha’s family will have a private remembrance at a later date.
At a very young age, Leatha and her older brother Jack lost their parents to illness. Because it was during the Great Depression, no relatives could afford to support them. Leatha and Jack grew up in an orphanage in Corsicana, TX. Boys and girls were housed separately at the orphanage and isolated by wire fencing. Leatha dearly loved her brother. She would laugh when she spoke of secretly sneaking some of her own mealtime snacks to him through the fence.
After Leatha’s daughter, Regina, graduated from high school and her son, Kerry, became an “independent” 13-year old, Leatha began babysitting. For years she gladly cared for other children from 6 months to 6 years of age. She always treated them as part of the family, often keeping them overnight as their parents were shift workers. Teaching right from wrong, Leatha instilled in them family and Christian values.
As for the love she shared with her husband, let’s just say when Marvin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she cared for him at home 10 years. When he finally had to go to a nursing home, she spent another 11 years visiting him almost every day. As for Kerry, her son, he was truly her pride and joy. When he died at age 29, her heart was broken. As for Regina, they were not only mother and daughter, but best friends. They loved each other more than any words can say.
Leatha was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Marvin W. Slaydon; son, Kerry Clint Slaydon; brother and his wife, Jack T. Williams and Glenna; and her two best friends, Doris Booty and Doris Arnold.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina Slaydon; nephew David Williams, and numerous relatives on the Slaydon side of the family.
A special thanks to Mary Perez, her friend and caregiver, and to the staff at Revered Texan Health Care facility in Lake Jackson, where Leatha resided the past 4-1/2 years.
