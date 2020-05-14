Thomas Edmond Borchers
A pril 3, 1941 –
May 9, 2020
Thomas Edmond Borchers was born April 3, 1941 and died May 9, 2020 at the age of 79 after complications from a long illness.
Tommy grew up in Beeville, Texas, the first-born child of Elmo and Ola Borchers. After high school, he attended Texas A&I College in Kingsville, Texas where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He went to work for Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas as a research engineer.
Tommy married the love of his life, Peggy Pieratt, on February 22, 1969 in Giddings, Texas. They made their home in Lake Jackson, Texas. They had no children but enjoyed being the special aunt and uncle of many nieces and nephews who loved them dearly. To the nieces and nephews, Uncle Tommy and Aunt Peggy were really cool because they flew airplanes and drove a Corvette sports car. Cool Uncle Tommy will be missed but never forgotten. They both loved to travel and went to Mexico, China, Japan, Egypt, Europe, and throughout the United States. Airplanes were a fascination to Tommy and soon he and Peggy each had their pilots license, owned their own plane, and frequently flew to Beeville to visit his mother.
Tommy appreciated everything in nature, enjoying photography and birdwatching. He was an avid collector of coins and matchbook covers. But his all-consuming hobby was birdwatching. They traveled to other states and other countries to find birds that he hadn’t seen yet. He was very capable of identifying a bird by the chirp. He was very accomplished in this hobby and never traveled without his binoculars and camera. Tommy and Peggy enjoyed many hours and days at the Pieratt family ranch in Giddings, where Tommy would help with cattle round ups every year. Peggy had a hobby, at the ranch, of raising miniature white donkeys. Tommy quickly fell for this project too. They sold one of their donkeys to a family in England. It was actually sent there in the animal compartment of an airline.
Also, very important to Tommy and Peggy’s life where their furry babies. First a Boston Terrier, affectionately named Amelia, after Amelia Earhart, stole their hearts for many years. When she died, they said no more dogs to attach to. But then a stray dump dog hit the doggie jackpot. He was adopted and rescued by Tommy and Peggy. He was named Jack and enjoyed the royal life for a dog. Tommy’s sister called him Gentleman Jack because he was treated like royalty and was a loving and obedient friend.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Peggy; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Bobby Nedbalek, of Sinton, Texas; and brother, Ronnie Borchers, of Mulberry, Florida. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Harold and Doris Pieratt, Leslie and Kandie Pieratt, and John and Ann Pieratt; and numerous nieces, nephews and several aunts and cousins.
The family is forever grateful to Pat and her team of caregivers at Elmcroft Senior Living in Lake Jackson, Texas and the Hospice services. Special thanks also to Martha Wallace for her special attention to Tommy and Peggy’s personal and business needs. Thanks to all the friends who visited and helped Tommy and Peggy through his health issues.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Giddings City Cemetery in Giddings, Texas. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials can be given to The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas.
